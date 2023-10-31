Hamas Regime in Gaza: Miss Israel Noa Cochva Shines a Light

Miss Israel Noa Cochva has recently taken to social media to shed light on the oppressive Hamas regime in Gaza. In a heartfelt video, she draws attention to the atrocities committed the so-called “freedom fighters” of Hamas. Cochva describes their acts of horror – beheading babies, raping young girls, and burning entire families in their homes. She emphasizes that they killed anyone they saw, leaving Israeli kibbutzim destroyed.

Cochva’s video showcases her transformation from a traditional beauty queen dressed in a pageant gown to a brave soldier donning an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uniform. This powerful visual represents the strength and determination of the Israeli people in the face of adversity.

While critics argue that Israel’s response to the recent attack on innocent civilians in Gaza is disproportionate, Cochva urges viewers to consider the bigger picture. She emphasizes that the struggle against Hamas is not merely a battle for land or power, but a fight against an organization that has terrorized and oppressed its own people.

Cochva highlights how Hamas misappropriates economic and humanitarian aid for its own nefarious purposes, using schools, hospitals, and even kindergartens as bases for their terrorist activities. The civilians in Gaza become forced proxies, serving as human shields for this oppressive regime.

The Miss Israel recipient calls for a fresh perspective on the situation, encouraging people to see beyond the narrative of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Instead, she seeks support to “Free Palestine from Hamas,” urging the international community to recognize the true oppressor in this conflict.

It is crucial to acknowledge that Cochva’s message goes beyond the Miss Israel crown. She passionately exposes the brutal reality faced innocent civilians trapped under the iron fist of Hamas, portraying the organization as a Middle Eastern equivalent of ISIS.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Miss Israel Noa Cochva?

Miss Israel Noa Cochva is the winner of the 2021 Miss Israel beauty pageant.

Q: What is the main focus of Cochva’s video?

Cochva’s video sheds light on the oppressive Hamas regime in Gaza and emphasizes their brutal acts against civilians.

Q: What does Cochva call for in her video?

Cochva calls for the liberation of Palestine from the grip of Hamas and urges the international community to recognize the true oppressor in the conflict.

Q: How does Cochva depict Hamas in her video?

Cochva compares Hamas to ISIS, highlighting their barbaric tactics and oppressive rule.

Sources:

– Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/media/miss-israel-2021-noa-cochva-hamas-israel-instagram-video