The Role and Limitations of Home Remedies in Healthcare

Home-remedies have long been a part of traditional healthcare practices, offering relief from various ailments. However, they are primarily used to alleviate symptoms rather than provide a targeted treatment or cure for diseases. Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a senior consultant in hepatology, emphasizes the lack of quality studies and evidence supporting the efficacy of home remedies.

In India, a large percentage of the population turns to home remedies for illnesses of varying degrees. These remedies have been passed down through generations and vary across cultures and regions. Factors influencing the selection of home remedies include traditional knowledge, medical practices specific to the region, and cultural or religious beliefs. Additionally, limited access to scientific healthcare infrastructure and dissemination of misinformation through social media contribute to the widespread use of home remedies.

Scientific studies on home remedies often focus on symptom reduction rather than disease treatment. For instance, honey is commonly used to relieve coughing, a symptom of many underlying diseases. However, the effectiveness of home remedies in curing the root cause of the illness remains unproven. Some studies have been criticized for flawed methodology and misleading conclusions. Despite a large body of published evidence on home remedies, the lack of quality studies remains a challenge.

One drawback of alternative treatments, including home remedies, is the lack of guaranteed safety. In Indian households, home remedies are often the initial approach to healthcare. However, some remedies can have adverse effects on health. For example, the popular herb Giloy has been associated with liver toxicity. Aloe Vera, another commonly used remedy, can lead to complications such as diarrhea, kidney failure, and severe hepatitis. Taking excessive amounts of turmeric with pepper to enhance absorption could result in turmeric-related hepatitis.

Numerous websites and individuals promote home remedies without adequately addressing potential risks. It is essential for the public, especially patients, to be well-informed and able to identify misinformation in the healthcare space. Raising awareness about effective healthcare-seeking behavior is vital in preventing unnecessary harm.

Educating the general public about the benefits of modern medicine is crucial. Timely access to healthcare services is important for successfully treating illnesses. Disrupting healthcare misinformation and disinformation is a responsibility of healthcare professionals, who should strive to demystify healthcare misconceptions online and offline. News media platforms are also instrumental in providing accurate and evidence-based information to the public.

In conclusion, home remedies have a long history as a complementary approach to healthcare. While they may provide temporary relief from symptoms, they should not replace scientifically proven treatments. The use of home remedies should be accompanied proper education and awareness to ensure the public makes informed decisions about their health.

– Home remedies: Traditional or natural treatments used to alleviate symptoms or promote health.

– Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, senior consultant, clinical and translational hepatology, at Rajagiri Hospital, Kerala.

– Express News Service.