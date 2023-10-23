Social Media Misinformation Surrounding Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, social media has become flooded with videos and photos, making it difficult to discern fact from fiction. Misinformation has spread rapidly, with users sharing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events.

One such false claim that has circulated is that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened to intervene in the conflict. However, this claim is not true. A misquote of a social media post Erdoğan has been shared, misrepresenting his words. Erdoğan did call on humanity to help stop the brutality in Gaza but did not make any threatening statements or suggest direct military intervention. Experts and native Turkish speakers have confirmed that the misquote is inaccurate.

The Israeli military has also been a victim of misinformation. A screenshot of a Facebook post, supposedly from the Israeli military, stating that they bombed a hospital in Gaza due to lack of supplies and staff, has been shared widely. However, this post does not exist on the military’s actual social media pages, and the Israeli military’s top Arabic-speaking spokesperson has confirmed that no such statement has been issued. The screenshot is likely from an account posing as the Israeli military.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and others have been seen as sources of information during conflicts like this. However, it is important to verify the authenticity of the sources and information before sharing or believing what is being circulated.

Sources:

– Associated Press

– Council on Foreign Relations

– Northwestern University

Definitions:

– Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread unintentionally

– Misquote: To quote someone incorrectly or inaccurately