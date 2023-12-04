Harvard Expert Claims Firing Over Criticism of Meta Amidst $500m Pledge

In a shocking revelation, Joan Donovan, a renowned expert on misinformation, alleges that she was dismissed Harvard University for speaking out against Meta (formerly known as Facebook) during a time when the school was receiving a $500m donation from Mark Zuckerberg’s charity. Donovan’s funding was abruptly cut off, preventing her from hiring assistants, and she became the victim of a smear campaign orchestrated Harvard employees. She asserts that her right to freedom of speech was violated, as stated in a legal filing with the US education department and the Massachusetts attorney general.

Donovan’s claims are centered around her role in publishing the Facebook papers, a massive leak of internal documents whistleblower Frances Haugen. Believing that these documents held immense public interest, Donovan started sharing them on Harvard’s website for public access. It was from that point on that she experienced differential treatment the university, ultimately leading to the loss of her job.

Interestingly, during an October 2021 meeting of the dean’s council at the Harvard Kennedy School, Elliot Schrage, the former head of Facebook’s communications, allegedly stated that the social media giant should not be the sole arbiter of truth. This aligns with Donovan’s argument, as she reproduces an email from the dean, Douglas Elmendorf, in which he questions her approach to studying misinformation in a world without independent arbiters of truth. Donovan also references Mark Zuckerberg’s frequent use of the term “arbiter of truth.”

While Harvard claims that Donovan’s departure is unrelated to Meta, the university struggled to find a faculty sponsor to oversee her, citing university policy. In response, Harvard offered Donovan the opportunity to continue as a part-time adjunct lecturer, but she declined the offer.

Donovan has gained prominence for her congressional testimonies and public speeches on how the spread of misinformation benefits tech companies financially. Assisted Whistleblower Aid, the same organization that supported Haugen, Donovan put together her legal filing, which also raises questions about Zuckerberg and his wife’s significant financial influence on Harvard University.

