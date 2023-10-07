Misinformation on Social Media During Israeli Assault on Gaza

Misinformation has been spreading rapidly on social media platforms during the recent Israeli assault on Gaza, one of the largest invasions in 50 years. Videos and posts falsely claiming to show various aspects of the conflict have been widely shared, leading to the proliferation of misinformation and confusion.

One widely shared video claimed to show an Israeli airstrike in retaliation to a surprise attack Palestinian group Hamas. However, it was later discovered that the video was from airstrikes that took place in May. Similarly, another video showing two jets being towed ground was wrongly claimed some users to depict Israeli Defense forces evacuating air bases near Gaza. In reality, the video was published a month ago.

Many of these misleading videos were shared verified users on platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok, who are eligible for content monetization. Both Hamas and Israel’s official social media accounts also engaged in information warfare, with Israel comparing Hamas to ISIS in one video. Hamas, on the other hand, turned primarily to the messaging platform Telegram to distribute its content, gaining a colossal number of followers on Saturday.

The spread of misinformation on social media during the conflict has been concerning, particularly the circulation of videos showing Israeli civilian hostages taken into Gaza. Experts caution that such videos, while intended to incite violence, could actually draw international support for Israel. Misinformation on social media has the potential to shape public perception of the conflict and influence the international response.

Definitions:

Social media platforms: Online platforms where users can create and share content with other users, such as Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread unintentionally or deliberately.

Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that rules over the Gaza Strip. It is classified as a militant terrorist group the U.S. and the European Union.

Verification: The process of confirming the authenticity and legitimacy of a user or account on social media platforms.

Sources:

– Elizabeth Chuck, reporter for NBC News

– Ben Goggin, deputy editor for technology at NBC News Digital

– Anna Schecter, senior producer in the NBC News Investigations Unit

– Rima Abdelkader, contributor