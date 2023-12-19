New Study Suggests Possible Transmission of Misfolded Proteins in Dementia

Recent research has sparked discussions about the potential transmission of misfolded proteins in dementia, creating concerns about the spread of the disease through medical procedures and tissue transplants. Misfolded proteins, similar to prions, have been linked to brain tissue deterioration in diseases such as Mad Cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. While prion diseases do not transmit through direct contact between humans, there is growing evidence that misfolded proteins, specifically amyloid beta, could behave like prions in Alzheimer’s disease.

Although it is still uncertain if Alzheimer’s disease can be transmitted misfolded proteins, some historical cases and animal studies have raised worries about the unintentional transmission of dangerous Alzheimer’s proteins during neurosurgery and tissue transplantation. These proteins take a long time to propagate, so the effects may not be seen until decades later.

In 2006, researchers conducted an experiment implanting transgenic mice with brain tissue from individuals who had dementia. These mice developed classic amyloid beta plaque similar to those seen in people with Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, synthetic amyloid beta injected into the brains of mice had a comparable, albeit less potent, effect.

A small study published in Nature in 2015 also provided evidence for the potential transmission of amyloid beta. The brain tissue analysis of adults who had received contaminated growth hormone injections as children revealed the presence of substantial amyloid beta plaque. This occurrence was unexpected, as amyloid beta plaques are typically observed in older individuals with severe Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, archived samples of the original injections were found to contain amyloid beta. Injecting these samples into young mice resulted in the development of amyloid plaques and cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a related brain-bleed condition.

Another study in 2018 identified a correlation between childhood brain surgery and the development of cerebral amyloid angiopathy in adulthood. These findings suggest the potential transmission of amyloid-beta pathology through neurosurgical procedures.

Additionally, a recent population study from Denmark and Sweden found a higher likelihood of developing brain bleeds in individuals who received blood transfusions from those who later developed brain bleeds themselves. This raises concerns about the possibility of transmissible dementia through the use of common surgical tools.

The issue of transmissible dementia is particularly worrisome since standard sterilization techniques have shown limited effectiveness against amyloid beta. However, neurosurgery for children is typically performed at specialized hospitals where the tools used have likely not been in contact with Alzheimer’s patients.

While further research is needed to establish definitive conclusions, understanding the potential transmission of misfolded proteins in dementia is crucial for improving prevention and treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s disease.