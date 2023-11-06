New and Exciting Way to Share Status in WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to share their status updates with music playing in the background. This innovative addition brings a fresh perspective to the way people interact on the platform.

Previously, users could only share photos and videos as their status updates on WhatsApp. But now, with the ability to add music, these updates become much more engaging and captivating. Imagine sharing a beautiful photo or a funny video accompanied a trendy or viral song playing in the background.

So how does it work? Here are the steps to create a WhatsApp status with music:

1. Adjust your phone’s settings to allow pop-up windows:

– Go to the settings menu

– Navigate to the “Apps” section and select “App Management”

– Find and enable the option to display pop-up windows while running in the background

2. Play the music you want to use as the background track on your phone.

3. Launch the WhatsApp application.

4. Record the video or select the photo you want to share as your status.

5. Add the music you previously selected as the background track.

6. Upload your status and enjoy the enhanced experience of sharing your moments with music.

In addition to the above method, there is an alternative approach that involves using external applications. Here’s how:

1. Open the video you want to use as your WhatsApp status.

2. Launch the InShot Video Editor app.

3. Add the video and the desired music to the editor.

4. Save the edited video.

5. Open WhatsApp and go to the status menu.

6. Upload the edited video as your status.

Give it a try and elevate your WhatsApp status updates to a whole new level of creativity and engagement. Enjoy sharing your favorite moments with a musical touch! (source: insertlive.com)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I share a status with music on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, WhatsApp now allows users to share their status updates with music playing in the background.

Q: How do I add music to my WhatsApp status?

A: You can add music to your WhatsApp status adjusting your phone’s settings to permit pop-up windows, playing the desired music on your phone, and then recording or selecting the video or photo you want to share as your status. Alternatively, you can use external apps like InShot Video Editor to add music to your status.

Q: Can I use any song for my WhatsApp status?

A: Yes, you can use any song you like as long as it is available on your device or in the external app you choose to use.

Q: Is this feature available on all WhatsApp versions?

A: The feature to add music to WhatsApp status is available on the latest versions of the WhatsApp application for both Android and iOS devices. Make sure you have the most up-to-date version installed on your device to access this feature.