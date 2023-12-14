Are you ready for an action-packed superhero film? Mirageman is the movie for you. Directed Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, this thrilling film tells the story of Maco Gutierrez, a man who dedicates his life to fitness and martial arts after a traumatic event. Determined to make a change, Maco becomes a self-made superhero named Mirageman.

The Plot

Mirageman follows Maco Gutierrez, played Marko Zaror, as he takes on the role of a superhero. After being brutally assaulted, Maco devotes his life to fitness and martial arts. This incident also leads to the death of his parents and the rape of his younger brother. Fueled his desire to seek justice, Maco transforms into Mirageman and fights against violent criminals.

The Cast

The main cast of Mirageman includes Marko Zaror as Maco Gutierrez/Mirageman, María Elena Swett as Carol Valdivieso, Ariel Mateluna as Tito Gutierrez, Mauricio Pesutic as Juan Moli, and Iván Jara as Pseudo-Robin, among others.

How to Watch Mirageman on Netflix

If you’re excited to watch Mirageman, you’re in luck! The film is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how you can access it:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

$15.49 per month (standard)

$22.99 per month (premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers various subscription plans to cater to different preferences. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. The Standard Plan is ad-free and offers the option to download content on two supported devices. The Premium Plan allows for up to four supported devices, Ultra HD content, and the ability to download on up to six devices. Additionally, it offers the option to add extra members to the account who don’t live in the same household.

So, get ready to experience the thrilling world of Mirageman streaming it on Netflix today!