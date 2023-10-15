A Miraculous Journey: Hsu Hao-hung Wins Gold in Asian Games

Professional Go player Hsu Hao-hung faced challenges in his career, struggling to find success overseas despite being dominant in Taiwan. However, his performance in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023 was nothing short of miraculous. Hsu secured a place in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 record in the qualifying round, defeating lower-ranked players and losing to world-ranked opponents. He then shocked the Go world defeating the world No. 2 and No. 1 players to win gold.

Hsu described his journey as “unbelievable,” acknowledging his lack of confidence due to poor showings on the international stage. Surprisingly, his loss to world No. 1 Shin Jin-seo in the qualifying round may have been the turning point. Hsu realized he had nothing to lose and began playing with determination in subsequent matches.

One key element to Hsu’s success was his disregard for AI recommendations and his unwavering belief in his own strategies. While Go players often use AI to determine the best moves, Hsu recognized the limitations of blindly following AI suggestions and played the game on his terms.

Not only did Hsu’s gold medal draw attention, but his stoic demeanor throughout the tournament became a topic of discussion. Hsu’s expressionless face, from defeating opponents to receiving the gold medal, led to memes and comics online. His composure and calmness were attributed to his extreme focus and were compared to “still water” veteran commentator Liou Yao-wen.

Despite the attention he received, Hsu hopes that the spotlight will shift to Taiwan Go and other professional players, such as his teammate Lai Jyun-fu. Hsu also highlighted the achievements of young players like Hsu Ching-en, who he believes are the future of the game.

Hsu’s success has sparked a renewed interest in Go in Taiwan. The number of people signing up for Go courses and hiring tutors has increased significantly since Hsu’s gold medal win. The impact of Hsu’s achievement goes beyond his personal victory; it has left a lasting legacy and inspired a new generation of Go players in Taiwan.

