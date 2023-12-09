Ugandan Woman Defies Age and Becomes a Mother of Twins

Summary: A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has made history giving birth to twins after undergoing fertility treatment. This extraordinary achievement has defied societal expectations and provided hope to couples struggling with fertility.

In a remarkable turn of events, a 70-year-old woman in Uganda has become one of the world’s oldest new mothers giving birth to twins through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Safina Namukwaya delivered a boy and a girl via C-section at a hospital in Kampala, where she had been receiving fertility treatment.

Namukwaya had previously given birth to a daughter in 2020 at the same facility, also through IVF. This time, she used a donor egg and her partner’s sperm to conceive the twins, making their arrival even more extraordinary.

Although the twins were born prematurely at 31 weeks, they are in good health and are being cared for in incubators. This medical achievement has brought hope to the specialized fertility center in Kampala, which aims to assist couples who face challenges in conceiving.

Namukwaya’s journey to motherhood has not been easy. In her rural community, she faced stigma and was even labeled a “cursed woman” for her inability to get pregnant. But she remained determined and sought the help of IVF, which ultimately led to the birth of her first child in her late 60s.

While Namukwaya is overjoyed the arrival of her twins, she expressed disappointment in her partner for not visiting her at the hospital. She speculated that he might be overwhelmed the news of her delivering twins.

This is not the first time an older woman has become a mother through assisted reproductive technology. In 2019, a 73-year-old woman in southern India gave birth to twin girls after undergoing IVF treatment.

Namukwaya’s story serves as an inspiration and a reminder that age should not limit the possibility of parenthood. Her journey provides hope and encouragement to couples around the world who are facing fertility challenges.