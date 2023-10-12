The Rise of Global Streaming and Third-Party Licensing in the U.S. Studios

Director of the Entertainment Division at Mipcom Cannes organizer RX France, Lucy Smith, believes that global streaming and third-party licensing can coexist and work together, as evidenced the major U.S. studios at the event. The assumption that streaming would disrupt traditional distribution has faded, which is good news for the sales-focused market.

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global are among the studios heavily involved in Mipcom this year. They have dedicated sizeable stands and sales executives working half-hour slots to sell their in-house programs and films that were previously reserved for their global streaming services.

In recent years, streaming platforms have reduced their spending on original content, leading them to be more willing to co-produce or order shows for a single territory and then sell the international rights to third-party buyers. This shift in strategy has brought many studios to Mipcom.

Another noticeable trend is the growing importance of international co-productions. Finding funding for productions has become vital, and Mipcom has made sure to continue its Producers Hub, allowing companies to have meetings to secure funding for new projects.

AI will also be a key topic of discussion at Mipcom. The Unlocking AI Summit, featuring executives from Google Cloud, Largo.ai, and Aive, as well as intellectual property lawyers, European Parliament representatives, producers, artists, and networks, will address the impact of AI in the industry. Smith recognizes the importance of addressing the use of AI and providing practical information to help clients understand how it will affect their businesses from a creative, production, and regulatory standpoint.

Overall, the participation of major U.S. studios at Mipcom underscores the symbiotic relationship between global streaming and third-party licensing. The industry is embracing new strategies to adapt to the changing market dynamics, including increased focus on international co-productions. Additionally, discussions on AI reflect the industry’s commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements and utilizing them to drive creative and business growth.

