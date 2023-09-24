Minor Boy Allegedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl in Bhopal

In a disturbing incident in Bhopal, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped a minor boy who lives in her neighborhood. The girl’s two friends and a girl were also made co-accused for pressuring her into a physical relationship with the main accused. The incident took place at the girl’s home in the Govindpura locality.

The Govindpura police have registered a rape case against the four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities have started investigations into the matter.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Govindpura, the survivor is a student of class 8. She lives with her mother as her father resides in another city. Her mother works at a hospital on night duty.

The survivor stated in her complaint that she came in contact with the prime accused, a minor boy, through Instagram a few days ago. After becoming friends and chatting, she discovered that he lived in her neighborhood. Around two weeks ago, the prime accused and his two friends, along with a girl, came to the girl’s home at night when her mother was not there. They pressured her into engaging in sexual relations with the main accused.

Later, the prime accused visited the girl’s home again at night and allegedly raped her. He continued to visit her regularly to sexually assault her. Two days ago, the girl’s maternal uncle noticed the prime accused leaving her home. He reported the incident to the survivor’s mother, who counseled her daughter, leading to the revelation of the rape.

To protect the survivor’s privacy, her identity has not been revealed, as per Supreme Court directives regarding cases of sexual assault.

