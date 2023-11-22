The Perfect Way to Spend Your Holiday Weekend: A TV Show Binge-Watching Marathon

Looking for something to do during your Thanksgiving weekend besides eating leftovers and watching football? How about indulging in a binge-watching session of the most popular show on Netflix right now? According to Stats Panda’s analysis of Google Trends data, the most-watched show on Netflix is “The Diplomat.”

“The Diplomat” is a gripping series that follows the life of a career diplomat who must navigate an international crisis while also coping with the challenges in her marriage to a political star. With just 8 episodes in its first season, this show is the perfect candidate for a holiday weekend binge. But be aware, “The Diplomat” carries a Mature Audiences (MA) rating, so it’s best to save it for when the little ones are not around.

If you’re planning to watch TV with your kids, don’t worry, there’s something for them too. Adam Sandler’s new animated film, “Leo,” is available on Netflix. In this heartwarming story set in the last year of elementary school, Sandler lends his voice to Leo, a lighthearted lizard who becomes the class pet.

While staying cozily at home, you might also be interested in exploring the Kiwanis Holiday Light Display, Minnesota’s longest drive-thru light show. This festive display is not just a treat for the eyes but also an opportunity to support local charities. The event is free to the public, but they are accepting cash and non-perishable food donations, with all proceeds going towards area non-profits. Since its inception in 2012, the Kiwanis Holiday Light Display has raised an impressive $500,000 to help those in need.

Make the most of your holiday weekend combining relaxation, entertainment, and giving back to the community. So, grab your comfiest clothes, settle onto the couch, and let the binge-watching commence!

