Discover the Perfect Show to Binge-Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend

After indulging in a mouthwatering Thanksgiving feast, it’s time to take a breather and unwind. While many opt for football or Christmas movies, there’s another option that is currently taking the streaming world storm. So, kick back in your comfiest clothes, find a cozy spot on the couch, and get ready to embark on an exciting TV series adventure.

Amidst an international crisis, a seasoned diplomat finds herself juggling the demands of her prestigious ambassador role in the UK and the challenges within her own turbulent marriage. “The Diplomat” is the must-watch show of the moment, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and compelling characters. With its first season consisting of eight episodes, this series is tailor-made for a binge-watching session during the holiday weekend.

However, make sure to earmark this show for adults only, as it carries a Mature Audiences (MA) rating. Save it for those late-night viewing sessions when the little ones are fast asleep.

If you’re on the lookout for family-friendly entertainment, fear not! Netflix has got you covered with an animated film that will delight both kids and parents alike. “Leo,” the latest movie from the comedic genius Adam Sandler, follows the adventures of a charming lizard named Leo, the beloved class pet, during his last year of elementary school. It’s a heartwarming tale that will bring smiles to the whole family’s faces.

As you plan your Thanksgiving weekend, don’t forget to step out of the house for some festive fun. Minnesota boasts the longest drive-thru light show in the state—the Kiwanis Holiday Light Display. Take a scenic drive and revel in the enchanting brilliance of thousands of twinkling lights while supporting local charities. The event, which began in 2012, has raised more than $500,000 to date, benefiting numerous nonprofits in the region.

So, whether you choose to immerse yourself in the diplomatic world or join Leo the lizard on his elementary school escapades, this Thanksgiving weekend promises to be filled with entertainment and holiday cheer.

