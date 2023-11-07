New Online Form Allows Minnesotans to Share Personal Experiences with Social Media

Minnesotans are now being offered the chance to share their personal stories regarding the negative effects of social media on children and teenagers. Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office has recently launched an online form to collect these experiences, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of the mental and physical health problems associated with platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

This initiative coincides with Ellison’s participation in a multi-state lawsuit against Facebook and its parent company, Meta. The lawsuit alleges that these platforms employ features that specifically target children, leading to addictive behavior. This past October, Ellison joined forces with over 40 other states in this legal action.

Ellison encourages individuals to share their experiences, stating that it will aid in comprehending the extent of harm caused these platforms and enable better preventative measures in the future. The harmful effects of social media on children’s mental health have increasingly garnered attention from health professionals and government officials in recent years.

As early as 2021, Ellison and a group of state attorneys general requested that Facebook create a dedicated Instagram platform for children under the age of 13. This move aimed to address concerns about the safety and well-being of younger users.

In 2023, the American Psychological Association (APA) issued a health advisory suggesting that parents enact greater supervision over their children’s social media usage during early adolescence. The APA also emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing harmful content that promotes dangerous behaviors and discrimination.

Additionally, the APA highlighted several red flags that indicate problematic social media use, such as prioritizing social media over essential tasks, excessive time spent on these platforms, and engaging in deceptive behavior to maintain access to social media.

The online form introduced Attorney General Ellison provides an invaluable opportunity for Minnesotans to have their voices heard and contribute to a better understanding of the harmful effects of social media on children. By sharing their personal experiences, individuals can help shape policies and interventions that prioritize the well-being of young users in the digital age.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I share my personal experiences with social media?

You can share your personal experiences visiting the online form launched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office. The form is designed to collect stories related to the negative effects of platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram on children and teenagers.

2. Will my personal information remain confidential?

Yes, your personal information will be kept confidential. The online form is designed to gather stories anonymously, ensuring that your privacy is protected. However, ensure you do not share any personally identifiable information in your narrative.

3. What is the purpose of sharing personal experiences?

By sharing personal experiences, you contribute to a deeper understanding of the harm caused social media platforms. These insights are crucial in developing effective preventive measures and interventions to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of children and teenagers.

4. How will the collected stories be used?

The stories collected through the online form will aid Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office in building a comprehensive understanding of the negative effects of social media platforms. The goal is to take appropriate actions that address these harms and protect young users from addictive behaviors and mental health problems