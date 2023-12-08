Wildlife Officials Capture Massive Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River

Summary: In a significant operation, wildlife officials have successfully captured a substantial number of invasive carp from the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin. This marks the largest single capture of these species in Minnesota to date. The invasive carp, which include silver carp, grass carp, and bighead carp, have been spreading northward through the river system, posing a threat to native species and aquatic ecosystems. While the exact population of invasive carp in the U.S. remains unknown, it is believed to be in the millions. Efforts to prevent their entry into the Great Lakes and safeguard the fishing industry are ongoing.

In the 1960s and 1970s, carp were introduced to the U.S. as a means to control algae, weeds, and parasites in aquaculture farms. However, these fish escaped through flooding and accidental releases, entering the Mississippi River and using it as a pathway to migrate further north. With their voracious appetites, adult bighead and silver carp can consume up to 40% of their body weight in a single day, outcompeting native species and causing significant disruptions to aquatic environments.

The capture of 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and four bighead carp on November 30 is a cause for concern. However, experts believe that these carp likely migrated upstream and did not reproduce in Minnesota waters. Identifying the presence and movements of invasive carp is crucial in implementing effective control and prevention measures.

Wildlife officials, in collaboration with various agencies and commercial anglers, remain committed to protecting the integrity of ecosystems and preserving the fishing industry. These initiatives aim to prevent the further spread of invasive carp, protect native species, and safeguard the economic value associated with fishing in the region. Continued research and coordinated efforts are essential to combat the invasive carp threat and maintain the health of our waterways.