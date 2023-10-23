Preview: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) will face the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The 49ers are currently on a five-game winning streak, but they suffered a close defeat against the Browns in their last game. The Vikings, on the other hand, managed to secure a solid victory against the Bears.

Despite playing on the road, the 49ers are favored to win seven points. One key factor to watch in this matchup is the 49ers’ strong ground game, as they have been averaging 148.3 rushing yards per game this season. However, the Vikings have struggled in their run defense, allowing an average of only 75 rushing yards per game.

The Vikings’ defense will look to make their presence known applying pressure on the 49ers’ quarterback. In their previous game, they sacked the opposing quarterback five times, with Danielle Hunter leading the way with two sacks.

In terms of series history, the 49ers have won three out of their last four games against the Vikings, including a victory in their most recent encounter in 2021.

