The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Launches Call Centre and Telegram Channel for Photographers in Angkor Archaeological Park

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, through the Apsara National Authority (ANA), has introduced a new call centre and Telegram channel for individuals and organizations interested in taking photographs or videos of the sites in the Angkor Archaeological Park. This initiative comes in response to criticism received the authority for its previous ban on filming within the archaeological site.

The call centre, accessible at 014 222 599, and the Telegram channel, called “Service Centre of Apsara Authority,” aim to provide an efficient and quality online system for the public and organizations to request permission to take pictures and videos. Once a request is made, the authority issues an online permit to the park officials, allowing individuals to capture the desired visuals.

Mot Dina, the director of the service centre, stated that the new mechanism enables tourists to request permission to take photos and videos, as well as seek approval for using the images for promotional purposes. The call centre operates from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and offers additional services such as requesting to build or renovate houses.

The ANA emphasizes the importance of obtaining prior permission to ensure that unintentional promotional mistakes visitors do not compromise the value of the ancient temples and World Heritage properties. Long Kosal, the ANA Spokesman, has highlighted that the introduction of this system aims to overcome the shortcomings of service delivery in the park, particularly concerning requests to take photos. The authority will engage in discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the private sector, to explore additional mechanisms that facilitate a smooth and effective request process.

In September, the ANA clarified that the previous prohibition on photography and videography only applied to commercial use, and individuals were still free to capture visuals for personal use or for promoting Cambodia’s enticing attractions and cultural heritage.

– The Phnom Penh Post