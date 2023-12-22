WhatsApp Messages Alarmingly Missing from COVID-19 Inquiry: Threat to Ministerial Accountability

WhatsApp messages and other communications that have disappeared during the COVID-19 Inquiry could potentially undermine the accountability of ministers to the public, according to transparency campaigners. This concern arises as senior government figure Penny Mordaunt stated in her witness statement that a series of WhatsApp messages with Prime Minister Boris Johnson had vanished from her phone. Mordaunt attempted to raise this issue with No 10 on 14 occasions, but was informed that retrieving the files could cost up to £1,000 a day over a six-week period.

Transparency International UK has pointed out that these missing messages are not only vital to the inquiry’s work, but also to the credibility of individuals in public office. Access to information regarding the decision-making process at the heart of government is in the public’s interest, and transparency in communication, whether via email or WhatsApp, is essential for effective scrutiny and holding officials accountable.

If ministers and officials intentionally delete such conversations, it undermines their responsibility to the public. As the COVID-19 Inquiry progresses, it becomes evident how crucial access to these messages is and how their unavailability hampers effective scrutiny and accountability.

In her witness statement, Mordaunt shared details of her time as paymaster general, a Cabinet Office ministerial role. She discovered that WhatsApp messages exchanged between her and Johnson regarding the government’s early handling of care home shielding had vanished, along with other exchanges between them from March 2018 to March 2020. The disappearance of these messages may be connected to Johnson changing his phone number, which was publicly released around that time.

Mordaunt’s attempts to address this issue with the Prime Minister’s chief of staff were met with silence. Despite pressing for a meeting, she received no response from the team. She even offered to have her phone forensically examined, but the Cabinet Office stated that she would have to pay for it, amounting to approximately £1,000 per day over six weeks.

The missing messages have raised concerns about the integrity of the COVID-19 Inquiry. Additionally, recent documents revealed that Chancellor Rishi Sunak had contemplated distributing debit cards loaded with cash to stimulate spending post-lockdown. However, the idea was dismissed due to substantial challenges and risks associated with its implementation. Ultimately, the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme replaced these proposals.

Overall, the disappearance of WhatsApp messages within the COVID-19 Inquiry poses a significant threat to ministerial accountability and the public’s trust in government officials. Transparent communication is pivotal in ensuring effective governance and maintaining integrity throughout the inquiry process.