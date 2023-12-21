WhatsApp Messages Disappearing in Covid-19 Inquiry Raises Concerns About Ministerial Accountability

A recent inquiry into the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has raised concerns about the accountability of ministers due to the disappearance of WhatsApp messages and other communications. Transparency campaigners have warned that this could undermine the credibility of those in public office.

Penny Mordaunt, a senior Government figure, stated in her witness statement to the inquiry that a series of WhatsApp messages with Prime Minister Boris Johnson had vanished from her phone. Despite her efforts to raise the issue with No 10, she was informed that retrieving the files could cost up to £1,000 a day over six weeks.

Transparency International UK, a campaign group, has expressed concern over the missing messages, stating that access to information on decision-making within the government is in the public’s interest. They argue that transparency over communications between officials and ministers is vital for effective scrutiny and holding officials to account.

Rose Whiffen, a senior research officer at Transparency International UK, highlighted that intentional deletions of conversations ministers and officials could undermine their accountability to the public.

In her witness statement, Ms Mordaunt shared details of her time serving in a Cabinet Office ministerial role. She discovered that her WhatsApp messages with Mr. Johnson on the government’s early handling of shielding in care homes had vanished.

Attempts to address the disappearance with the Number 10 security team were met with speculation about a security breach. Ms. Mordaunt also sought a meeting with the Prime Minister’s chief of staff but received no response.

Following her departure from the position, Ms. Mordaunt took further action to determine what happened to the messages. She later received confirmation that no official advice had been given to the Prime Minister to delete his messages.

These concerns surrounding missing messages come at a time when the inquiry is shedding light on the initial government response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The accountability of ministers and officials in the decision-making process is crucial in maintaining transparency and trust amongst the public.