New Concerns Arise Over Use of Disappearing Messages on WhatsApp

Government officials, including ministers, MPs, and special advisers, have come under scrutiny for using the disappearing messages function on WhatsApp, raising concerns about the potential loss of crucial records. A recent analysis found numerous examples of individuals in influential positions, including four in No 10 Downing Street, who had activated disappearing messages on their WhatsApp accounts.

While it is unclear if these government officials have separate phones for official business, many of the identified WhatsApp accounts are frequently used to communicate with journalists. This practice raises concerns about transparency and accountability, as any correspondence with aides, ministers, or government officials may not be retained if the disappearing messages feature is activated.

Following inquiries i, several individuals subsequently disabled the disappearing messages function on their WhatsApp accounts. However, the use of this feature remains prevalent among numerous MPs from both the Conservatives and Labour.

Introduced in 2020, the disappearing messages function allows users to automatically delete all messages in a chat after a specified timeframe, unless manually saved. This feature can be set as a default for all chats or applied only to conversations with selected contacts. Any participant in a chat can disable the function at any time, regardless of who initiated it.

Transparency International UK has expressed concerns about maintaining important information when using disappearing messages. Duncan Hames, the director of policy at Transparency International UK, emphasized the necessity of transparency in government decision-making and accountability to the public.

The issue of retrieving WhatsApp records has already posed challenges in the ongoing inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak failed to provide his WhatsApp messages, claiming he did not have access to them due to changing phones and not backing up his conversations. The government also faced a legal battle to prevent former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from being handed over to the inquiry.

While the government permits the use of disappearing messages, officials using this feature are expected to ensure the retention of important information. However, placing the responsibility on individuals raises concerns, as it allows personal decisions to determine which information enters official records.

Moving forward, it is crucial to strike a balance between privacy and accountability in government communication. Measures should be in place to guarantee the preservation of vital records while respecting individuals’ privacy rights.

The disappearing messages function on WhatsApp automatically deletes all messages in a chat after a specific period of time, unless individually selected to be saved.

Government officials, including ministers, special advisers, and MPs, have been found to use the disappearing messages function on WhatsApp.

The use of disappearing messages in government communication raises concerns about transparency and accountability.

Yes, anyone in a chat can disable the disappearing messages function at any time, regardless of who initiated it.

What are the legal implications of deliberately deleting information to prevent disclosure?

Deliberately deleting information to prevent its subsequent disclosure is an offense under Section 77 of the Freedom of Information Act. The Information Commissioner’s Office has warned that ministers could face charges if they fail to disclose information upon request.