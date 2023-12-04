New Chatbot on WhatsApp to Provide Reliable Vaccine Information

The Ministry of Health has launched a new communication channel in Brazil to address citizens’ questions and concerns about vaccination. This chatbot, which serves as a virtual assistant on WhatsApp, aims to provide various content on immunization, debunk common fake news, and offer supplementary health information. The tool is part of the Saúde com Ciência (Health with Science) program, an unprecedented interministerial initiative that emphasizes the value of science and the dissemination of reliable information, as well as educational and accountability measures.

The platform will also offer content such as the operating hours of Basic Health Units (UBS), instructions on how to schedule appointments through the ConecteSUS app, and how these services facilitate access to vaccines. Interactions with the chatbot are free and available at any time. To access the new channel, users simply need to add the number (61) 99381-8399 to their contacts list.

In practice, the virtual assistant aims to facilitate access to reliable information about vaccination and government initiatives in the health sector. After adding the contact to their agenda, users can interact via WhatsApp. Upon sending the first message, a menu will provide four options to choose from:

1. Vaccination: Information on campaigns, target groups, and vaccine schedules.

2. Vaccine Information: Key characteristics, benefits, and importance of vaccines.

3. Combating Misinformation: Debunking vaccine-related fake news. In addition to question-and-answer interactions, the chatbot also offers a quiz for users to test their knowledge.

The virtual assistant then presents explanatory content on the user’s screen. To prevent the spread of fake news or reliance on unofficial channels, all information and data provided the chatbot is sourced from the Ministry of Health.

FAQ:

Q: How can I access the new chatbot?

A: You can access the new chatbot adding the number (61) 99381-8399 to your phone’s contacts list.

Q: What kind of information does the chatbot provide?

A: The chatbot provides information on vaccination campaigns, vaccine characteristics, and combats misinformation about vaccines. Additionally, it offers a quiz to test your knowledge.

Q: Is the chatbot free to use?

A: Yes, interactions with the chatbot are free.