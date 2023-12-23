Ontario Energy Board Decision Overturned Minister of Energy, Sparking Controversy

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) recently made a decision that would have increased costs for new homes heated with natural gas, prompting the province’s energy minister to promise to overturn it. The OEB decision aimed to encourage the use of greener home heating and cooling options, such as heat pumps, but the energy minister argued that it was outside of the board’s jurisdiction.

Environmental groups, however, celebrated the OEB’s decision as a win for the environment and Ontarians. They believed that the decision would have incentivized developers to choose more energy-efficient options, reducing costs for homebuyers and promoting a transition towards electrification.

The OEB’s decision was in response to a rate application from Enbridge, the utility that serves the majority of natural gas customers in the province. The board deemed Enbridge’s long-term plan to be unreasonable, as it relied on the assumption that new housing developments would always include gas servicing, despite an ongoing shift towards electrification.

Enbridge’s plan included $14 billion in capital spending over the next decade to support continued growth in natural gas demand. However, the OEB expressed concerns that this approach could result in an overbuilt and underutilized gas system during the energy transition.

As a countermeasure, the OEB recommended that the upfront cost of connecting new homes to natural gas be paid home developers, rather than spreading the cost over 40 years as proposed Enbridge. The board believed that this change would incentivize developers to opt for more cost-effective and energy-efficient alternatives.

Energy Minister Todd Smith disagreed with the OEB’s decision, claiming that it limited customer choice and favored electrification over natural gas. He plans to introduce legislation to reverse the decision, which has drawn criticism from advocacy groups like Environmental Defence and Greenpeace Canada.

The controversy surrounding the OEB’s decision underscores the ongoing debate in Ontario about the future of energy sources and the balance between affordability and environmental sustainability.