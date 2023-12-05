“Meta Faces Potential Regulation under Online News Act Due to Loopholes in News Sharing”

Summary: Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has expressed her desire for Meta to be regulated under the Online News Act in response to users finding loopholes to share news on its platforms. Despite blocking news on Facebook and Instagram, users have discovered alternative methods such as direct messaging news links, sharing screenshots, and shortening news links topass the restrictions. Minister St-Onge welcomes the potential involvement of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to address these concerns.

Minister St-Onge affirmed her anticipation for the CRTC’s actions once the law is fully enforced on December 19. The Online News Act aims to facilitate equitable commercial agreements between Canadian news organizations and major online platforms. Currently, only Google and Meta meet the criteria to be covered this law. While Google has reached an agreement with Canadian Heritage, Meta has chosen not to negotiate with the Liberal government.

In response to the media’s inquiry about the CRTC’s potential involvement, Meta restated its position, emphasizing that it does not proactively pull news from the internet. The company maintains that the only way to comply with the Online News Act is preventing news availability to Canadian users. However, Meta recently addressed a bug that previously allowed some news content to be viewed and shared on Instagram. They also argue that private messaging services are not subject to the law, enabling users to still send news links through direct messages.

Dwayne Winseck, a professor at Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, believes that the Online News Act applies to Meta, despite their attempts to circumvent it. He suggests that Meta’s strategy may backfire as the company could face consequences for its actions. However, Winseck speculates that dealing with Meta is not a high priority for the government, likening the tech giant’s behavior to that of a “petulant child.”

As the Online News Act comes into effect, the CRTC will establish a framework to facilitate fair negotiations between Canadian news organizations and major online platforms. The regulatory authority intends to oversee the mandatory bargaining process and launch a public consultation.