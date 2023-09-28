Islam Should Not Be Presented as Extreme on Social Media, Says Malaysian Minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, has warned Muslims about presenting Islam as “extreme” on social media. Speaking at a national-level celebration of Maulidur Rasul, he emphasized that this approach goes against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Instead, he stressed the importance of mutual respect, open-mindedness, and maintaining morals even in the face of differing opinions.

Minister Na’im also highlighted the role of religious authorities, such as muftis and state religious departments, in providing guidance on religious matters and addressing any confusion or conflicts that may arise. He expressed hope that following such guidance would help resolve issues of slander, quarrels, and community division.

The celebration of the Prophet’s birthday serves as an opportunity for Muslims to appreciate and practice the essence of his teachings. The event was attended the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In his address, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, emphasized the importance of speaking the truth and avoiding the spread of lies. He highlighted that the culture of slander has historically led to the collapse of civilizations, the downfall of great powers, and tragic events throughout Islamic history.

Overall, the message from Malaysian authorities is to promote a balanced and respectful portrayal of Islam on social media, and to avoid presenting it in an extreme manner. By following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Muslims can contribute to a more harmonious society and prevent the propagation of slanderous content.

Definitions:

– Maulidur Rasul: A celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

– Mufti: An Islamic legal expert who issues fatwas (religious rulings) based on Islamic law.

