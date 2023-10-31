New Evidence Reveals Chaos in Downing Street During Early Days of Pandemic

In a startling revelation, new evidence has emerged regarding the chaos that engulfed Downing Street during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ongoing Covid inquiry has shed light on the fact that Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, did not receive any submissions about the virus for a period of 10 days in February 2020. This crucial time period was just a month before the country went into lockdown.

Although the two private secretaries who gave evidence could not confirm if anyone else was advising Johnson about the pandemic at the time, they did not contradict the claim that he was avoiding the issue. Lord Bethell, a junior health minister during the pandemic, echoed this sentiment, stating that getting any response from Downing Street was extremely difficult in the early days. He attributed Johnson’s avoidance of the topic to his dislike for bad news and his struggle to focus on the looming crisis.

This week, the Covid inquiry is finally delving into Johnson’s inner circle and hearing from key witnesses who were present during the crucial decision-making phase at the start of the pandemic. Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, and Lee Cain, his former director of communications, are among those testifying. Cummings, who spent seven hours criticizing Johnson’s handling of the pandemic earlier this year, is expected to share his WhatsApp messages as evidence.

Cain, a close ally of Cummings, has been less vocal about Johnson and the events of that period. Therefore, his testimony is eagerly anticipated, as it may provide fresh insights into the inner workings of Downing Street during that turbulent time.

The revelations from the inquiry highlight the extent of the chaos and confusion within No 10 during the early days of the pandemic. The evidence also raises questions about Johnson’s leadership and decision-making abilities during this critical period.

