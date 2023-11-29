A recent study conducted the Molly Rose Foundation has exposed the alarming presence of harmful content related to suicide, self-harm, and depression on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. The research reveals a distressing truth: despite the tragic death of Molly Russell six years ago, social media companies have made little progress in addressing this ongoing issue.

Michelle Donelan, the technology secretary, strongly condemned the social media firms for their lack of intervention, describing their negligence as “despicable” and “indefensible”. Donelan has plans to raise this critical concern at an upcoming meeting with top tech executives. However, Molly’s father, Ian Russell, believes that these companies need to be more transparent about their internal concerns regarding the negative effects their platforms have on teenagers.

In the midst of the revelations, it has become apparent that Instagram, owned Meta, expressed worries over the potential occurrence of similar tragic incidents to Molly’s death due to the distressing content their algorithms led users to encounter. Ian Russell demands that social media platforms prioritize addressing harmful content and implement measures to protect vulnerable children from such material.

The study, carried out in collaboration with non-profit organization Bright Data, examined 1,181 highly engaged posts on Instagram and TikTok using hashtags associated with suicide, self-harm, and depression. Shockingly, a significant percentage of these posts were found to be promoting or glorifying suicide and self-harm or featuring relentless themes of depression. Similarly, Pinterest was found to be actively recommending suicide and self-harm content, perpetuating the problem further.

It is crucial to emphasize that safeguarding children from harmful content is a primary focus of the recently passed Online Safety Act. This legislation requires social media companies to take proactive measures in preventing children from encountering such material. However, the Molly Rose Foundation’s study proves that these platforms have failed to meet these obligations effectively.

FAQ:

Q: What was the outcome of the study conducted the Molly Rose Foundation?

A: The study revealed a prevalent presence of harmful content related to suicide, self-harm, and depression on social media platforms.

Q: Has there been any improvement in addressing the issue since Molly Russell’s death?

A: No significant improvement has been observed since Molly Russell passed away six years ago.

Q: What demands have been made Molly’s father, Ian Russell?

A: Ian Russell urges social media companies to be more honest about their internal concerns regarding the negative effects of their platforms and take effective measures to protect vulnerable children.

Sources:

– Molly Rose Foundation: [Domain only]