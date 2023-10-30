New Policy Implements Ban on WeChat and Kaspersky Applications for Government Devices

In a recent move to enhance cybersecurity, the Canadian government has taken steps to ban the use of WeChat and the Kaspersky suite of applications on government-issued mobile devices. The decision, announced Anita Anand, the President of the Treasury Board, comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of government information and networks.

Effective immediately, government mobile devices will no longer have access to WeChat and the Kaspersky suite of applications. Furthermore, users will be unable to download these applications in the future. The ban is based on the assessment made the Chief Information Officer of Canada, who concluded that these applications pose an unacceptable risk to privacy and security.

WeChat, a popular messaging and social media platform, has faced scrutiny regarding its data collection practices. The application’s methods of gathering user data on mobile devices have raised concerns about potential access to sensitive information. Similarly, the Kaspersky suite of applications, known for their security features, has come under scrutiny due to concerns about data privacy.

While there is currently no evidence of government information being compromised through the use of these applications, the Canadian government is taking a proactive approach to safeguarding its networks and data. By removing and blocking access to WeChat and Kaspersky, the government aims to maintain a high level of security and align its practices with international partners in the interest of protecting sensitive information.

For the general public, the decision to use social media applications or mobile platforms remains a personal choice. However, the Communications Security Establishment’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre) advises individuals on best practices and security considerations when using social media in any context.

As the government works to enhance cybersecurity measures, it remains dedicated to monitoring potential cyber threats and taking immediate actions when necessary. By implementing this ban on WeChat and Kaspersky applications, the Canadian government demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the privacy and protection of government information and systems.

