How to Watch and Stream Minions: The Rise of Gru on Netflix

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a 2022 animated comedy film that tells the story of Gru, a character who aspires to become the greatest supervillain in the world. With the help of his loyal and mischievous minions, Gru hatches a plan to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6.

The movie was released on July 1, 2022, and features the voices of Steve Carell as Gru, Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, and Pierre Coffin as the minions. Other notable stars, including Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, and Russell Brand, have also lent their voices to the characters. Kyle Balda serves as the director of the film.

If you’re wondering how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, you’ll be pleased to know that it is available for streaming on Netflix. To watch the film on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, which include a $6.99 per month plan with ads, a $15.49 per month standard plan without ads, and a $19.99 per month premium plan without ads.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create an account.

4. Add your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to suit different preferences. The cheapest plan, the Standard plan with ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows on Netflix but may display ads before or during content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan offers the same benefits but is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member to the plan who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those looking for the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium plan offers the same benefits as the Standard plan but allows for four supported devices at a time and displays content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. The Premium plan also supports Netflix spatial audio.

In summary, Minions: The Rise of Gru is available to watch on Netflix. By choosing the right plan and following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy this animated comedy film from the comfort of your own home.

