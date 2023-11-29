Minions: The Rise of Gru Tops U.S. Netflix Charts in 2023

New data from SuperCasinoSites has revealed that Illumination’s highly anticipated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, has claimed the top spot on the U.S. Netflix charts for the most-watched movies in 2023. This surprising revelation comes from an unlikely source, as SuperCasinoSites typically focuses on online gambling news and ratings.

In their recent blog post, SuperCasinoSites took a unique approach crunching numbers from Netflix’s weekly Top 10 lists, covering the period from January 1 to October 29. With over 190 countries in its reach, Netflix boasts more than 247 million subscribers worldwide as of the third quarter of 2023.

Interestingly, another Illumination film, Sing (2016), has also gained immense popularity, particularly in various Latin American countries such as Mexico and Chile. Additionally, PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021), a beloved children’s film Paramount, Nickelodeon, and Spin Master, has remained a top performer in 20 different countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany.

The animated films on the list also included DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age (2020), which took the top spot in Croatia, and Universal 1440’s hybrid Woody Woodpecker movie (2017), which charmed Brazilian audiences.

In the realm of animated series, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, produced Tokyo studio MAPPA, dominated the Japanese market as the number one series on Netflix. Anime enthusiasts in the United States can catch the series on Crunchyroll.

These findings provide valuable insights into the global viewing preferences and trends on the popular streaming platform. To learn more about SuperCasinoSites’ data compilation approach and methodology, you can find detailed information on their website.

