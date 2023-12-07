Discover the Joy of Minions with “Minions & More 1” on Netflix

Get ready to laugh your hearts out as the mischievous and lovable Minions return in “Minions & More 1,” a collection of animated shorts from the beloved Despicable Me franchise. This hilarious collection is guaranteed to have you rolling on the floor with its wordless antics and slapstick humor. And the best part? You can now stream “Minions & More 1” on Netflix.

With their iconic yellow appearance, the Minions quickly became fan favorites when they first appeared on the big screen. The franchise has since released full-length movies and shorts, capitalizing on the craze and giving fans more of the lovable characters they adore. “Minions & More 1” is no exception, featuring Pierre Coffin as the voice of the Minions and the talented Miranda Cosgrove as the voice of Margo. It also includes performances Danny DeVito, Jessica DiCicco, John DiMaggio, Dana Gaier, and more.

To watch “Minions & More 1” on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences. Options include:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying perks. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes advertisements throughout the content. It allows for Full HD streaming on two devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan, on the other hand, is ad-free, allows content downloads on two devices, and offers the option to add one extra member outside your household. The Premium Plan offers the same benefits for up to four devices, with content displayed in Ultra HD. It also allows for content downloads on up to six devices and permits the addition of two extra members outside your household. Additionally, Netflix supports spatial audio for an immersive viewing experience.

The synopsis for “Minions & More 1” is as follows: “This collection of Minions shorts from the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise includes mini-movies like ‘Training Wheels,’ ‘Puppy,’ and ‘Yellow Is the New Black.'”

Don’t miss out on the laughter and entertainment that “Minions & More 1” brings. Stream it now on Netflix and join the millions of fans who can’t get enough of these adorable yellow creatures. Please note that streaming service availability may be subject to change, but at the time of writing, “Minions & More 1” is indeed available on Netflix.