University of Calicut Implements Strict Guidelines for Staff

The University of Calicut, the largest center of higher education in Kerala, has implemented strict guidelines for its staff in an effort to ensure discipline and punctuality. The guidelines, issued the Registrar on October 9, include restrictions on the use of mobile phones and social media during work hours, limited tea breaks, and no celebrations during office time.

The university has existing guidelines and a code of conduct in place, but some staff members have allegedly been disregarding them. Some staff members have also been observed leaving the office for extended periods of time and wandering around the campus during lunch breaks, which is a violation of the rules.

To address these issues, the university has formulated new guidelines after a meeting held on August 23. The objective is to enforce strict adherence to office timings and discourage staff members from using transportation or travel-related issues as an excuse for coming late or leaving early. Section heads have been assigned the responsibility of taking action against violators of these rules.

Additionally, the use of social media and mobile phones during work hours is discouraged, with staff members allowed to take a 15-minute tea break only in necessary situations and with the permission of section heads. Celebrations are not allowed during office hours but can be held outside of work hours.

The staff is expected to handle telephone calls promptly and resolve any landline phone issues with the assistance of the instrumentation engineer. They are also required to behave respectfully towards visitors, including students, and provide accurate information about the fee structure without redirecting them to other sections for clarification.

To ensure proper coordination and communication, section heads must hold monthly meetings with their staff. Further, staff members cannot leave the office without permission from the section officer, who maintains a register of their movements.

While the exact reason behind the implementation of these guidelines is unclear, it is speculated that complaints from students or parents may have prompted the university to take this step.

These guidelines aim to create a more disciplined and punctual work environment at the University of Calicut, promoting professionalism and efficiency in the day-to-day operations.

