New Article: MiniLED Displays Pave the Way for Future Growth in Various Industries

MiniLED display shipments are expected to decline in 2023 before rebounding in 2024, according to market research firm TrendForce. The number of units shipped is forecasted to decrease to 13.3 million in 2023, but a resurgence is expected the following year with an estimated 13.8 million units. However, these numbers are just a part of the bigger picture, as the overall trend indicates sustained growth through 2027.

One industry that is experiencing the impact of MiniLED displays is the TV segment. Prices for MiniLED TV components are dropping below competing technologies such as WOLED and QD-OLED, despite rising LCD panel prices and high OLED depreciation costs. This has led to an estimated increase in MiniLED TV shipments, with 6.2 million units projected for 2024, representing a significant 53.5% growth compared to 2023. As prices continue to decline, MiniLED TVs are expected to capture over 12% of the market with volumes potentially reaching 24.4 million units 2027.

In the IT devices sector, MiniLED monitors are anticipated to experience growth after 2026 as costs diminish and the market for OLED monitors becomes saturated. On the other hand, MiniLED notebook and tablet shipments face challenges due to the increasing availability of RGB OLED devices. Notebooks are expected to see a decline of 39% in 2023, while tablets are projected to drop 15.6%.

MiniLEDs are also making their way into the automotive industry as automakers are upgrading to smart cockpits. Companies such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, NIO, and others are entering the MiniLED automotive display market. While the global economy remains weak, the adoption of MiniLEDs in automotive displays is expanding. However, these displays will face competition from other technologies like OLED.

As prices for MiniLED components continue to decrease, the technology is revolutionizing the display market across various sectors. There is a clear potential for sustained growth in the coming years, paving the way for innovative applications and enhanced viewing experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are MiniLED displays?

MiniLED displays are a type of display technology that utilizes miniaturized versions of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to create images on screens. These displays offer improved contrast, brightness, and local dimming capabilities compared to traditional LED displays.

2. How are MiniLED displays different from OLED displays?

MiniLED displays differ from OLED displays in terms of the underlying technology used. While OLED displays use organic compounds to emit light, MiniLED displays use small inorganic LEDs. This difference in technology results in variations in image quality, power consumption, and cost.

3. Which industries are leveraging MiniLED displays?

MiniLED displays are finding applications in various industries, including the TV segment, IT devices (monitors, notebooks, tablets), and automotive displays. The technology’s superior performance and decreasing costs make it an attractive choice for these industries to enhance visual experiences and improve product offerings.

4. How is MiniLED technology impacting the TV market?

MiniLED technology is disrupting the TV market offering a cost-effective alternative to OLED displays. With declining prices and improved performance, MiniLED TVs are gaining market share and are projected to capture over 12% of the market 2027.

5. What challenges do MiniLED displays face in the notebook and tablet market?

MiniLED notebook and tablet shipments face challenges from the increasing availability of RGB OLED devices. As RGB OLED devices become more prevalent, MiniLEDs need to offer significant advantages in terms of cost and performance to remain competitive in this market segment.