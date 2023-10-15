Excited Dog Reunites with Grandparents in Heartwarming TikTok Video

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has gone viral, Onyx, a 1-year-old mini poodle, expresses pure joy when reunited with his grandparents. The video, posted Onyx’s owner under the handle notshei, captured the excitement of the dog as he bounces along the hallway towards his grandparents’ apartment. The video resonated with viewers, highlighting the remarkable bond between dogs and their human companions.

Studies have shown that gazing into the eyes of their owners triggers a surge in oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone.” While it is uncertain if this interaction generated such a response for Onyx, the video touched the hearts of millions.

In the clip, Onyx can be seen enthusiastically scratching at the front door and sniffing underneath, eagerly anticipating the presence of his loved ones on the other side. When the door finally opens, he is greeted his furry companion, setting the stage for hours of shared fun.

The heartwarming video has garnered over 3 million views and more than 375,000 likes, showcasing the power of these heartwarming moments between humans and dogs.

Overall, this video serves as a reminder of the pure and innocent nature of dogs, and the incredible bond they share with their human companions.

