The Evolving Landscape of Mini LEDs

Mini LEDs have been gaining momentum in various industries, offering enhanced display capabilities and paving the way for new opportunities. According to a recent analysis TrendForce, the demand for Mini LEDs is projected to decline in 2023, with shipments estimated to drop to 13.337 million units. However, this dip is expected to be temporary as the overall market continues to grow steadily.

Television Sector: A Promising Growth Area

The television industry is poised to experience a significant surge in Mini LED adoption. By 2024, shipments of Mini LED TVs are anticipated to reach 6.21 million units, representing a remarkable year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. Factors contributing to this trend include the increasing availability of Mini LED TVs in a wider range of sizes and price points, the decreasing cost of Mini LED components, and the improved performance of Mini LED TVs compared to OLED TVs.

Expanding into IT Applications

The market for Mini LED monitors is also expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The analysis projects that shipments will reach 296,000 units in 2023 and then experience further increases between 2026 and 2027. This growth is primarily driven the rising demand for high-performance monitors in demanding applications such as gaming.

Challenges in the Notebook and Tablet Market

While Mini LEDs have been making significant strides, they face tough competition from RGB OLED in the notebook and tablet market. It is estimated that the volume of Mini LED notebook shipments will decline nearly 39% year over year in 2023. Furthermore, the phase-out of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2024 is expected to lead to a 15.6% decline in the volume of Mini LED tablet shipments.

Seizing Opportunities in the Automotive Industry

The automotive sector presents another promising market for Mini LED displays. Notable manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, NIO, Roewe, and Li Auto have been aggressively entering the Mini LED vehicle display market, driving the steady growth of Mini LEDs in automotive applications.

Despite the predicted drop in demand for Mini LEDs in 2023, the overall market is expected to thrive in the coming years. Factors such as the decreasing cost of Mini LED components and the improved performance of Mini LED displays compared to OLED displays will continue to propel growth. With a projected compound annual growth rate of nearly 23.9% from 2023 to 2027, shipments could potentially reach as high as 31.453 million units that time.

FAQ

What is a Mini LED?

Mini LEDs are a type of display technology that utilize tiny light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to provide enhanced brightness, contrast, and color accuracy compared to traditional LED displays.

How are Mini LEDs different from OLED displays?

While both Mini LEDs and OLED displays offer advanced visual performance, Mini LEDs feature a backlighting system composed of numerous individually controlled LEDs, whereas OLED displays emit light on a per-pixel basis without the need for a backlight.

Which industries are adopting Mini LED technology?

Mini LEDs are being adopted in various industries, including the television sector, IT applications, automotive displays, gaming monitors, and more, due to their improved visual capabilities.

What factors contribute to the expected decline in Mini LED demand in 2023?

The drop in Mini LED demand in 2023 is primarily attributed to the wider trend of declining prices for Mini LED products. This trend is beneficial in the long run, as it fosters a favorable environment for shipments to grow steadily in the future.