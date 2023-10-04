Ministry of Defence Files Police Report Over Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Defense Minister

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in Singapore has taken action to address the issue of fake WhatsApp accounts posing as Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen. MINDEF has filed a police report and is currently conducting investigations into these fraudulent accounts.

In an official statement released on MINDEF’s Facebook page, the ministry emphasized the seriousness of the situation. The impersonation of Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen through these fake accounts can have severe consequences, including the spread of false information, solicitation of funds, and potential threats to national security.

To combat this issue, MINDEF has issued a public advisory encouraging citizens to be cautious when contacted suspicious WhatsApp accounts. They have advised individuals to promptly report such accounts using WhatsApp’s built-in “Report” function. This will ensure that these deceptive accounts are swiftly identified and removed from the platform.

It is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages and accounts before engaging with them, especially when dealing with sensitive matters or official government representatives. By exercising caution and taking these proactive measures, individuals can help prevent falling victim to malicious activities carried out impersonators.

ONGOING POLICE INVESTIGATIONS

The police investigations into these fake WhatsApp accounts are still ongoing. The Ministry of Defence is actively working with law enforcement authorities to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for these fraudulent activities.

By taking swift action and raising public awareness, MINDEF aims to protect Singaporeans from the potential harm caused impersonators. They encourage all citizens to play an active role in combating such scams promptly reporting suspicious accounts and spreading awareness among their peers.

Sources: Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Facebook page, Singapore Police Force