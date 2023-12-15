Innovative Road Sign in Quairading Promotes Safer Route

In a small town in Western Australia, a road sign has been getting a lot of attention for its unusual instruction to turn off GPS navigation. The sign, located in Quairading, advises drivers to avoid a certain road as their GPS systems are incorrect. The sign reads, “Your GPS is wrong, this is not the best route to Perth. Turn around and travel via the Quairading-York road.”

This perplexing sign, shared on a local community Facebook page, has sparked a wave of speculation and commentary. Some suggest that the sign is a clever marketing ploy to attract tourists to the town, while others are simply puzzled its purpose.

Quairading Shire president, Jo Haythornthwaite, has shed some light on the matter explaining the reasoning behind the sign. It turns out that Google Maps suggests a gravel route called Old Beverley Road, which is known to be treacherous, especially after rainfall. This road has caused numerous accidents and drivers often require assistance.

Despite multiple requests to Google to provide a safer alternative, the company continued to offer the risky route. In response, the local authorities took matters into their own hands and erected the thought-provoking sign.

The sign seems to be effective, as there has been a noticeable decrease in traffic taking the dangerous Old Beverley Road. By highlighting the dangers of this route and encouraging drivers to take the Quairading-York road instead, the town of Quairading aims to promote safety and protect travelers from potential hazards.

This innovative approach to road safety demonstrates the proactive nature of the community and their commitment to ensuring the well-being of those passing through the area.