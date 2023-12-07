Find Your American Dream with Minari on Netflix

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey with Minari, the critically acclaimed American drama film written and directed Lee Isaac Chung. Set in the 1980s, Minari tells the captivating story of the Yi family, a Korean-American family who move to an Arkansas farm in pursuit of their American dream. As they navigate the challenges of their new life as farmers, they discover the true meaning of family and what it takes to create a home.

Minari has received widespread praise and recognition, earning six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. The film was produced Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Christina Oh, with Harry Yoon serving as the editor. The talented cast includes Steven Yeun as Jacob Yi, Han Ye-ri as Monica Yi, Alan Kim as David Yi, Noel Kate Cho as Anne Yi, Youn Yuh-jung as Soon-ja, Will Patton as Paul, Scott Haze as Billy, Jacob Wade as Johnnie, Skip Schwink as Doctor, and many more.

Now, you can experience the magic of Minari on Netflix. As one of the most popular streaming services globally, Netflix offers a vast library of television shows, movies, and original programming. To watch Minari, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to your specific preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan is the most economical, providing access to the majority of movies and TV shows. However, it does feature advertisements before or during the content. With this plan, you can watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two supported devices. You also have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan is available. It offers content streaming on four supported devices in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members from outside their household. Additionally, Netflix supports spatial audio.

Don’t miss out on the beautiful story of Minari, a film that celebrates the resilience of family and the pursuit of the American dream. Start your journey today on Netflix and be inspired the remarkable tale of the Yi family. Please note that streaming services are subject to change, and the information provided is accurate as of the time of writing.