Mills & Boon Launches New Imprint Targeting TikTok Users

Mills & Boon, the renowned publisher of romantic fiction, is taking a bold step to attract younger readers launching a new imprint specifically aimed at TikTok users aged 35 and under. The move comes as the publisher seeks to tap into the immense popularity of romance novels on the social media app.

Dubbed Mills & Boon Afterglow, the imprint will release two titles per month starting from January 2024. The lineup will encompass a range of themes, from steamy and passionate sagas to love stories set in the world of high-flying doctors. Afterglow books will also feature authentic and relatable characters, with a generous dose of spice in each story, according to Katie Barnes-Wallis, the marketing director at Mills & Boon.

The decision to launch Afterglow was influenced the dominance of romance as the most popular book genre on TikTok. Users searching for book recommendations on the platform are often directed toward spicy reads popular romance authors like Colleen Hoover and Emily Henry, or novels that blend fantasy and romance writers such as Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J Maas.

Recognizing the significance of tropes in the way young romance fans select and discuss books on TikTok, Mills & Boon plans to harness these trends. Marketing director Katie Barnes-Wallis stated that the Afterglow imprint will promise readers the inclusion of all their favorite tropes. This strategy aligns with the preferences of the TikTok book community, which values upfront knowledge of tropes in order to satisfy their reading desires.

In addition to catering to popular tropes, Afterglow will also incorporate a focus on LGBT+ representation, a theme that resonates with the TikTok book audience. By incorporating inclusive narratives like The (Fake) Dating Game Timothy Janovsky and The Boyfriend Subscription Steven Salvatore, Mills & Boon aims to attract a more diverse readership and establish a foothold in emerging sub-genres.

With TikTok serving as a platform that has ignited a passion for reading among 59% of 16-25-year-olds, the Publishers Association reports, Mills & Boon recognizes the potential and influence of BookTok. The publisher aims to capture the attention of the voracious readers on TikTok who are actively searching for their next romance read. By engaging with the community and capitalizing on BookTok’s popularity, Mills & Boon believes it can cater to a wide range of romance fans and diversify its audience.

While the success of BookTok relies on the authentic opinions of its community members, Mills & Boon’s foray into the TikTok world represents a genuine effort to connect with younger readers. As the app continues its partnership with events like the Hay Festival and introduces book awards, it serves as a valuable window for publishers to understand current trends and engage in real-time conversations.

Only time will tell whether Mills & Boon can successfully establish a strong presence on BookTok and continue to be a significant part of British cultural life, appealing to the diverse tastes of modern romance readers.