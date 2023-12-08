Tobacco Companies Accused of Inappropriately Marketing Nicotine Products to Young People on Social Media

A recent report the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has revealed that tobacco companies are using aggressive marketing tactics on social media platforms to promote nicotine pouches and vapes to young people. The report claims that these companies are leveraging discounts, giveaways, and paid influencers to target the youth demographic and has estimated that over 3.4 billion views of such content have been recorded across multiple platforms.

The study focused on three brands: Velo, a nicotine pouch sold British American Tobacco (BAT); Vuse, an e-cigarette also sold BAT; and Iqos, a heated tobacco product sold Philip Morris International. It found that 40% of the audience exposed to these posts were under the age of 25, with 16 million being under the age of 18. Instagram emerged as the platform with the highest number of views.

In response, both BAT and Philip Morris have emphasized that their products are intended for adult smokers and nicotine users only. BAT stated that it requires anyone working in a brand partnership to be over the age of 25 and to ensure that the majority of their followers are above 18. Philip Morris has expressed its commitment to responsible sales and marketing practices, stating that it communicates about its products to an adult audience.

The report also highlighted the global reach of these marketing campaigns, with BAT and Philip Morris targeting more than 60 countries. The organizations were found to be utilizing various tactics such as collaborations with sports brands, discounts, giveaways, paid influencers, and paid adverts. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids is calling for legal responsibility to be placed on social media companies to proactively identify and remove any illegal tobacco and nicotine product marketing.

Furthermore, the report revealed the sponsorship of events these tobacco companies to promote their products. BAT sponsors the Tomorrowland festival series, using it as an online promotion vehicle for Vuse and Velo. Philip Morris sponsored the Romanian design week and a summer “Jazz in the Park” series to promote Iqos. It is crucial to note that while these events are open to under-18s, the companies claim they do not promote the products to this age group.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has urged governments to implement marketing bans on tobacco and nicotine products and enforce existing regulations. Additionally, it calls for social media companies to adopt policies that comprehensively ban tobacco and nicotine advertising on their platforms, including paid influencer campaigns and accounts run tobacco companies or affiliates.

This report serves as a reminder of the need for stricter regulations and greater accountability to prevent the inappropriate marketing of nicotine products to young people.