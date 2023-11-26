Fresh Insights on Meta’s Handling of Underage Users on Instagram

Recently unsealed court documents reveal further details about Meta’s handling of underage users on its Instagram platform, shedding light on alleged violations of children’s privacy regulations. The legal complaint, filed the attorneys general of 33 states, accuses Meta of routinely collecting personal information from users under the age of 13 without parental consent.

Although Meta claims to have disabled only a fraction of the 1.1 million accounts of underage users since early 2019, the complaint suggests that the social media giant knowingly allowed these accounts to persist. The company allegedly prioritized user growth over enforcing age-checking systems, enabling children to falsify their ages and set up Instagram accounts.

Internal emails, employee chats, and company presentations featured in the complaint indicate that Meta actively pursued underage users for years. The unsealed filing reveals that Meta had numerous indicators of underage users, including internal tracking of the percentage of 11- and 12-year-olds using Instagram daily.

The legal action against Meta seeks to hold the company accountable for its actions and enforce changes to protect young users. The states involved aim to force Meta to disable certain features that pose harm to children. However, much of the evidence in the initial filing was redacted, obscuring crucial information.

The complaint highlights Meta’s executives making public statements, claiming that the age-checking process was effective and that underage accounts were promptly removed. Yet, the unsealed filing suggests that Meta’s executives were aware of millions of underage users on Instagram, despite their assertions.

This latest revelation raises concerns about Meta’s failure to prioritize the development of accurate age-checking systems and its perception of underage users as an essential group for the company’s expansion. The allegations also point to Meta’s disregard for specific reports of underage users and its negligence in preventing their continued use of Instagram.

As the legal battle progresses, the revelations from the unsealed complaint shed light on Meta’s practices, prompting further scrutiny of the company’s actions and their potential consequences for children’s privacy.

