Instagram Faces Lawsuit Alleging Knowledge of Underage Users

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is facing a lawsuit from 33 states alleging that the company was well aware of the presence of millions of underage users on its platform. The lawsuit, originally filed in October, claims that Meta ignored the harm caused to young users while implementing addictive features to keep them engaged with the app.

According to the unredacted complaint, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives were aware that millions of users on Instagram were underage. The company allegedly received over 1.1 million reports of under-13 users on Instagram from 2019 to 2023, but only disabled a fraction of those accounts. Additionally, Meta is accused of collecting children’s data without parental consent, violating federal laws.

The lawsuit also shed new light on whistleblower allegations made former employee Frances Haugen, who testified on Capitol Hill in 2021 about Meta’s prioritization of profits over user safety. Haugen’s allegations were supported internal research that showed Instagram’s negative impact on the mental health of teenage girls.

The states argue that Meta employees knew about the underage user problem, citing messages between Meta spokesperson Stephanie Otway and Instagram chief Adam Mosseri. In these messages, Otway acknowledged that the Wall Street Journal’s report was difficult to rebut and confirmed what many had long suspected.

Despite these internal discussions, Mosseri publicly stated during a Senate hearing that children under 13 were not permitted on Instagram. The lawsuit claims that company research revealed that Instagram’s recommendation algorithm was recommending content related to eating disorders to users who engaged with such content in the past.

The states are seeking unspecified financial damages and injunctive relief to prevent Meta from engaging in harmful business practices. Meta has previously stated that it blocks users under 13 from using Instagram and does not knowingly collect data from anyone under 13.

