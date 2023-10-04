Why Are Adults Playing with Dolls on TikTok?

Millions of people are flocking to #dolltiktok and specific TikTok accounts that feature doll-centric storylines, from NSFW Sylvanian figurines to Barbie re-enactments of iconic scenes from pop culture. This phenomenon coincides with the rise of “kidulting,” where toy companies actively market dolls to adults. Experts believe that this trend reflects the human desire for self-expression and a sense of community.

Playing with dolls allows individuals to channel their internal thoughts and emotions in a safe and contained manner. It provides an avenue for exploring one’s inner world and expressing oneself creatively. Doll play fuels imagination, as adults can engage in activities such as painting dolls, sewing clothes, photography, and creating videos. These activities bring satisfaction and therapeutic benefits.

Some may view playing with dolls as a form of regression, where individuals tap into childhood behaviors to work through inner tensions projecting them onto dolls. For those watching these videos, it can be entertaining and a way to participate indirectly in the play. However, researchers raise concerns about the potential loss of intimacy due to increased reliance on technology and social media. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated this issue, leading to a greater need for connection.

While some videos may venture into more violent or sexual territory, the decision to delve into the psychological implications of doll play is up to each individual. For some, playing with dolls and sharing stories can feel therapeutic, allowing them to process past experiences or recent events and receive feedback from others.

While enjoying doll-centered content on TikTok is harmless, it’s crucial not to forget real-life connections with friends. It is essential to reach out and rekindle human-to-human connections, especially after prolonged periods of isolation and loneliness.

Sources:

– Amanda Garcia Torres, licensed mental health counselor at Chairwork Therapy NYC

– Angelie Ignacio, PhD student in developmental psychology and education at the University of Toronto

– Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, psychology and neuroscience professor at Temple University