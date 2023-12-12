Netflix Features Exciting Game Apps for Members

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is not just a hub for your favorite movies and TV shows. It also offers a hidden gaming experience that you won’t want to miss. Here are two game apps you should try:

DEATH’S DOOR

Experience an adventurous journey through the afterlife in Death’s Door. This first-person fantasy RPG allows you to embody a soul-reaping crow on a quest to uncover the mysteries of death. Unleash your sword-slashing skills and explore various realms while collecting powerful magic weapons. Customize your character to match your playstyle and immerse yourself in this captivating world.

WORD TRAILS

Exercise your brain with Word Trails, a puzzle game that challenges you to connect scrambled letters and form meaningful words. With hundreds of levels inspired real-life locations, each game becomes an exciting journey. Engage in daily puzzles for rewards and enhance your vocabulary while having fun. Word Trails is a great way to unwind and sharpen your linguistic skills.

These games are exclusively available to Netflix members, making your subscription even more worthwhile. To access these hidden gems:

Ensure you have a Netflix account. Go to your Netflix account settings. Navigate to the “New Releases” section. Click on “Games.” Select the game you want to download. On the app’s page, click “Download.”

Remember, these games are only accessible to Netflix members, so make sure you have an active account to enjoy these immersive gaming experiences. Don’t miss out on the exciting adventures and brain-teasing challenges that Netflix has to offer!