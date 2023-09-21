The Rise and Fall of Livestreaming in China: From Retail to Entertainment

Livestreaming in China has transformed from a platform for e-commerce to a unique form of entertainment. With the rise of mobile phones and internet connectivity, anyone can become a livestreamer, showcasing products and skills to millions of viewers. In a country with approximately 1.23 million livestreamers, this phenomenon has taken off on various platforms, such as Alibaba’s Taobao, Kuaishou, Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), and even WeChat.

One of the most prominent figures in this space was “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi, who gained fame for promoting cosmetics online and securing the best deals for his fans. However, his reign came to an abrupt halt when he faced backlash during a livestream promoting an eyebrow pencil. Viewers accused him of increasing the product’s price, to which he responded defensively. This interaction led to a significant decline in his popularity, as nearly 2 million fans unfollowed him on Weibo, a popular social media platform.

This incident highlights the power dynamic between livestreamers and their audience. While they offer a unique combination of entertainment and retail, livestreamers can also come across as pushy sales assistants. The success of a livestream session depends on the host’s ability to engage with viewers, showcasing a wide variety of products and offering tutorials, from makeup tips to cooking recipes.

Livestreaming has become a lucrative industry in China, with hosts promoting products from all corners of the country. From beef jerky sold herders in Inner Mongolia to poultry products from farmers in Fujian, livestreaming has opened up new economic opportunities for individuals across different regions and backgrounds.

While livestreaming is primarily associated with e-commerce platforms like Taobao, its presence has expanded to other popular apps like Kuaishou, Douyin, and WeChat. This diversification allows livestreamers to reach a broader audience and tap into various market segments.

As the livestreaming industry continues to grow and evolve in China, it remains a powerful force in both retail and entertainment. Hosts have the opportunity to connect with millions of viewers, promoting products and sharing their expertise. However, the incident involving “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi serves as a reminder that the success of a livestreamer is dependent on maintaining a positive relationship with their audience.

Definitions:

Livestreaming – Broadcasting live video content over the internet in real-time.

Livestreamer – Individuals who engage in livestreaming activities, showcasing various products or skills to an online audience.

E-commerce – Commercial transactions conducted online, typically involving the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet.

Sources:

– The Straits Times