Millionaires Flocking Back to New York City as Lower Earners Leave

A recent report reveals a surprising trend in New York City’s population movement. While lower-earning residents are leaving the city, millionaires are flocking back. Despite the doom and gloom predictions for the city’s future, the nonprofit Fiscal Policy Institute found that New York City gained 17,500 millionaires between 2020 and 2022, offsetting the loss of 2,400 millionaires during the same period.

On the other hand, the report highlights a significant outflow of lower-earning individuals. New Yorkers making between $32,000 and $65,000 were found to be leaving the city the most, with over 65,000 individuals in this income bracket migrating from 2017 to 2022. In contrast, just over 50,000 New Yorkers earning over $172,000 moved out during the same period. Overall, nearly 200,000 lower-earning residents fled the city between 2017 and 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on New York City’s economy and population dynamics. In the early days of the pandemic, many high earners, who had the luxury of remote work, left the city. As a result, rents plummeted, allowing some residents to live in more affordable conditions. However, as the city recovered and rents rose, many lower-earning individuals were priced out of the market. The median rental price in Manhattan alone increased 4.6% year-over-year.

Despite tax increases on high earners in recent years, the report found that they did not leave the city. In fact, when they did relocate, they often moved to other high-tax states. This trend is good news for city revenues and supports the argument that taxing the wealthy can help address income inequality.

In conclusion, New York City’s economic changes have led to the departure of its middle class while attracting millionaires. The city’s population dynamics are driven a divide between high earners and lower-earning individuals, creating challenges and opportunities for policymakers.