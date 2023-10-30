Millikan football team prepares for their first CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoff game against Villa Park

The Millikan football team and coaching staff gathered at the El Dorado Park Golf Course to find out who their opponent would be in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. After much anticipation, it was announced that the Rams would be facing Villa Park in their playoff debut.

Coach Romeo Pellum expressed his surprise at the matchup, stating that he did not see it coming. However, he was determined to make the most of the opportunity and lead his team to victory. Despite the uncertainty surrounding potential opponents, Pellum and his coaching staff wasted no time in preparing for the game.

Within minutes of the announcement, Pellum had already reached out to Villa Park’s coach to exchange game films for scouting purposes. Back on campus, the coaching staff immediately began analyzing Villa Park’s style of play, tendencies, and idiosyncrasies to develop an effective game plan.

Pellum emphasized the importance of going 1-0 in the playoffs and acknowledged the hard work put in the players and coaches. He believed that Division 3 was the right level of competition for his team and expressed confidence in their ability to compete with anyone.

By early afternoon, the team had already finalized their offensive and defensive game plan, with Pellum leaving room for adjustments leading up to kickoff. The coaching staff committed to continuous film analysis and coaching throughout the week to ensure the team was well-prepared.

As the Rams prepared to take the field against Villa Park, the excitement and anticipation were palpable. With their focus on winning and their thorough preparation, Millikan aimed to make a statement in their first Division 3 playoff appearance.

—

Source: [press-telegram.com](https://press-telegram.com)

