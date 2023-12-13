Millie Bobby Brown’s Highly Anticipated Film “Damsel” Sets New Release Date

After some delays, Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming movie, “Damsel.” Originally scheduled for October 13, 2024, fans will now be able to catch this fantasy adventure on March 8, 2024.

Netflix made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing an intriguing movie poster featuring Brown’s captivating left eye. With the caption, “Keep your eye on Millie Bobby Brown. Damsel premieres March 8,” the streaming service successfully created even more anticipation for the film.

In “Damsel,” Brown takes on the role of Princess Elodie, surrounded a talented cast that includes familiar faces like Nick Robinson from “Jurassic World,” Angela Bassett from “Black Panther,” and Ray Winstone from “Black Widow.”

The film’s official synopsis teases an enthralling story: a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that she has been chosen as a sacrificial offering to settle an age-old debt. Trapped in a cave with a ferocious fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her intelligence and determination to survive.

Excitingly, the first trailer for “Damsel” was unveiled earlier this week, revealing Brown’s character engaged in an epic battle with the dragon, brandishing a sword and showcasing the movie’s stunning visuals.

While fans eagerly await “Damsel,” it’s worth noting that this is not the only project affected delays for Millie Bobby Brown. The highly popular series “Stranger Things” has also been held up due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, the strikes have since concluded, and production for the new season will resume in January. Producer Shawn Levy assured fans that there are no plans to use AI to make the cast appear younger, emphasizing the brilliance of the show’s ensemble.

Mark your calendars for March 8, 2024 – the day “Damsel” graces our screens on Netflix. With Millie Bobby Brown’s talent and the fascinating premise of the film, fans can expect an exciting and captivating experience unlike anything they’ve seen before.