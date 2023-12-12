Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel Gets New Release Date in 2024

After being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood actors strike, Netflix has finally announced the official release date for the highly anticipated fantasy movie, Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Originally set to arrive this year, the film will now premiere on March 8, 2024, giving fans only three months to wait.

To mark the occasion, Netflix unveiled a new poster for the movie. The striking key art features a close-up of Brown’s face, with a dragon creatively placed in the pupil of her left eye. The poster hints at the thrilling adventure that awaits viewers.

Damsel follows the story of Princess Elodie, played Brown, who finds herself in a precarious situation after agreeing to marry a handsome prince. Little does she know that she has become a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, Elodie must rely on her intelligence and determination to survive.

Joining Brown in the cast are talented actors such as Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright. The script is penned Dan Mazeau, with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo taking on the director’s role.

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Brown, as she will also begin filming the fifth season of Stranger Things. Additionally, she is set to promote another Netflix film, The Electric State, a dystopian sci-fi adaptation of the graphic novel Simon Stålenhag. The Electric State features Chris Pratt as a co-star and is directed the Russo brothers, known for their work on the Captain America and Avengers films.

Fans of Millie Bobby Brown can look forward to an exciting year ahead with the release of Damsel and her continued presence in popular Netflix projects.