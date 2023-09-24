Millie Bobby Brown Contemplates Blocking Her Mom’s Sad Animal TikToks

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, famous for her role in the hit series ‘Stranger Things’, recently revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed that she considered cutting off her mom from TikTok. The reason? Her mom constantly sends her videos of sad animals on the platform.

While Brown doesn’t send many memes or TikTok videos to others, she receives numerous ones from her mom that she doesn’t particularly enjoy. “I have been contemplating blocking her,” Brown playfully admitted during the interview. Her mom frequently sends her “sad, sad TikToks of dogs being rehabilitated.”

However, Brown had to have a serious conversation with her mom, explaining that she couldn’t have such upsetting content in her life right before important events. “I just watched a cat be hit a car, and then I have to walk right onstage for something really important.”

In response to her daughter’s plea, Brown’s mom acknowledged the situation but also noted that sometimes, sad videos may slip through. Nevertheless, the mother-daughter pair reached an agreement to only send happy videos going forward.

Aside from discussing her mom’s TikTok habits, Brown also mentioned that she is ready to move on from ‘Stranger Things’ after Season 5, comparing it to graduating high school. The series has been a significant part of her life since the age of 12 when she first portrayed the psychic character Eleven.

Overall, Brown’s humorous admission about her mom’s sad animal TikToks shows that even celebrities navigate the digital world with its share of ups and downs when it comes to family interactions.

